  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Be Kind - We're All In This Together

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 17th April 2020 08:13

Feelings have run high at times over what some perceive as the poor habits of cyclists in the area recently, indeed it was raised on these pages in this article on April 9.

However, it is vital to be aware, as the article made clear, that any of the issues discussed are confined to a tiny minority of cyclists.  Most are respectful of others, following distancing guidelines and are just getting their daily exercise in the way they prefer.

It is therefore disappointing, to say the least, that this sign has appeared on the entrance to the Wirral Way on Mellock Lane in Little Neston.

Bikes sign

This is not the way we should be communicating with one another during such difficult times and the message is completely unacceptable.

Mellock Lane is too far away for my personal limited exercise per day, so I hope someone else pops down there with a pair of scissors and removes it as soon as possible - if it hasn't already been taken down.

Remember, these are tough times, but there's no need to turn on one another.  Above all, #bekind.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies