Be Kind - We're All In This Together

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 17th April 2020 08:13

Feelings have run high at times over what some perceive as the poor habits of cyclists in the area recently, indeed it was raised on these pages in this article on April 9.

However, it is vital to be aware, as the article made clear, that any of the issues discussed are confined to a tiny minority of cyclists. Most are respectful of others, following distancing guidelines and are just getting their daily exercise in the way they prefer.

It is therefore disappointing, to say the least, that this sign has appeared on the entrance to the Wirral Way on Mellock Lane in Little Neston.

This is not the way we should be communicating with one another during such difficult times and the message is completely unacceptable.

Mellock Lane is too far away for my personal limited exercise per day, so I hope someone else pops down there with a pair of scissors and removes it as soon as possible - if it hasn't already been taken down.

Remember, these are tough times, but there's no need to turn on one another. Above all, #bekind.

