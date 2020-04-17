  • Bookmark this page

Support Available for Neston Families With Young Children

Author: Koala NW Published: 17th April 2020 12:35

During this time of COVID-19, in order to support other services, Koala North West (formerly Home Start Wirral) are offering support to families with children aged 0-11 years.

Koala NW

We are offering a listening ear, emotional support via phone or text to all families who may find themselves struggling. This support can be a one-off call or a regular once a week call whilst needed and will be carried out by our Family Support Coordinators.

We can offer support around the following areas:

  • Mental Health
  • Children's behaviour - we can help with managing some behaviours via our Early Years Wellbeing Practitioners
  • Sleep support - we can advise parents whose children are struggling to sleep; this can be over the phone or video call via WhatsApp or Google Hangouts. Our Sleep practitioners will deliver this.
  • Emotional Support

If you need help with any of the above, please call 0151 608 8288 or email admin@koalanw.co.uk

www.koalanw.co.uk

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
