Support Available for Neston Families With Young Children
|Author: Koala NW
|Published: 17th April 2020 12:35
During this time of COVID-19, in order to support other services, Koala North West (formerly Home Start Wirral) are offering support to families with children aged 0-11 years.
We are offering a listening ear, emotional support via phone or text to all families who may find themselves struggling. This support can be a one-off call or a regular once a week call whilst needed and will be carried out by our Family Support Coordinators.
We can offer support around the following areas:
- Mental Health
- Children's behaviour - we can help with managing some behaviours via our Early Years Wellbeing Practitioners
- Sleep support - we can advise parents whose children are struggling to sleep; this can be over the phone or video call via WhatsApp or Google Hangouts. Our Sleep practitioners will deliver this.
- Emotional Support
If you need help with any of the above, please call 0151 608 8288 or email admin@koalanw.co.uk
Comments
