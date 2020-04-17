Support Available for Neston Families With Young Children

Author: Koala NW Published: 17th April 2020 12:35

During this time of COVID-19, in order to support other services, Koala North West (formerly Home Start Wirral) are offering support to families with children aged 0-11 years.

We are offering a listening ear, emotional support via phone or text to all families who may find themselves struggling. This support can be a one-off call or a regular once a week call whilst needed and will be carried out by our Family Support Coordinators.

We can offer support around the following areas:

Mental Health

Children's behaviour - we can help with managing some behaviours via our Early Years Wellbeing Practitioners

Sleep support - we can advise parents whose children are struggling to sleep; this can be over the phone or video call via WhatsApp or Google Hangouts. Our Sleep practitioners will deliver this.

Emotional Support



If you need help with any of the above, please call 0151 608 8288 or email admin@koalanw.co.uk

www.koalanw.co.uk

