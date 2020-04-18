More Time To Shop at Sainsbury's in Neston

Published: 18th April 2020 12:09

Sainsbury's in Neston will be open for more shopping hours from Monday April 20th.

The store will be open until 22:00 (10pm) for essential shopping, and until 21:00 (9pm) for collections from Argos. Sunday hours remain as 10am to 4pm.

There are no changes to the hours allocated to NHS workers and the vulnerable, they remain: Monday through to Saturday 7.30am - 8am for NHS workers and Sainsbury's workers only and Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8am -9am for elderly, vulnerable and social care workers

Sainsbury's Customer Experience Manager Katy Beetham said: "We are making our customers aware that Argos shops must now be processed from home and only collected in store.

"We ask our customers to minimise their risk to themselves and others by combining an Argos collection visit with a Sainsburys shop visit where possible.

"We wish to thank our many customers who have begun shopping with us in the safest way by using SmartShop. We will continue to make our customers aware of this and help support during their SmartShop where needed.

"This will make our customers shopping experience as safe as possible for customers and colleagues."

Find out more about Sainsbury's Smart Shop here.

