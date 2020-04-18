  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

More Time To Shop at Sainsbury's in Neston

Published: 18th April 2020 12:09

Sainsbury's in Neston will be open for more shopping hours from Monday April 20th.

Sainsbury's Neston

The store will be open until 22:00 (10pm) for essential shopping, and until 21:00 (9pm) for collections from Argos. Sunday hours remain as 10am to 4pm.

There are no changes to the hours allocated to NHS workers and the vulnerable, they remain: Monday through to Saturday 7.30am - 8am for NHS workers and Sainsbury's workers only and Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8am -9am for elderly, vulnerable and social care workers

Sainsbury's Customer Experience Manager Katy Beetham said: "We are making our customers aware that Argos shops must now be processed from home and only collected in store.

"We ask our customers to minimise their risk to themselves and others by combining an Argos collection visit with a Sainsburys shop visit where possible.

"We wish to thank our many customers who have begun shopping with us in the safest way by using SmartShop. We will continue to make our customers aware of this and help support during their SmartShop where needed.

"This will make our customers shopping experience as safe as possible for customers and colleagues."

Find out more about Sainsbury's Smart Shop here.

Related content:

Local businesses delivering (or offering safe collection) in the Neston area

Neston Market Traders 

SIGN UP FOR NESTON NEWS

- a weekly emailed snapshot of everything that is happening locally

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies