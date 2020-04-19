Bike Found in Flag Lane, Neston

Published: 19th April 2020 10:42

A Carrera Hellcat mountain bike in decent condition has been found in the bushes in Flag Lane, Little Neston.

A local resident has moved it into his garage for safe keeping, and asked us to seek its owner.

If you know to whom the bike may belong, please get in touch either by email or through Messenger if you're reading this via our Facebook page and we will put you in contact.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.