Would You Like to Donate Treats for Carers?

Published: 20th April 2020 07:54

Cllr Louise Gittins, member for Little Neston and leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, is on a mission to support carers across the borough.

Louise is particularly concerned about staff in care homes. She explains: "Adult social care is the Cinderella service, with its carers often overlooked, so Gareth Prytherch (Manager, Neston Community Youth Centre) and I have hatched a plan for our local care homes called Treats for Carers.

"It's a shout out for donations of treats for us to drop off at our local care homes, as a thank you to the staff.

"Neston Community Youth Centre will be attended on Wednesday April 22nd between 10am and 2pm, for anyone who wants to drop off donations such as cakes, biscuits, fruit, chocolates, cards, pictures, etc. This would need to be part of essential travel (on the way to or from shopping) or as your daily exercise.

"Social distancing rules will need to be followed at NCYC, so people can ring the bell (which will be cleaned) and donations left outside.

"All treats received will be distributed to care staff at the end of the week."

There has been a fantastic community response in Neston to help the most vulnerable. You can read more about it here. Now, let all of us that can, do something for the care staff.

Related content:

Every Thursday, 8pm, Clap for Carers

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.