The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Parkgate Primary School - On a Roll!

Published: 20th April 2020 07:54

Staff at Parkgate Primary School have been busy, putting together a cheerful message of hope for children and their families in lockdown.

They took on the 'Toilet Roll Challenge' which started out as an Instagram trend, with participants playing 'keepy uppy' with loo rolls. Such luminaries as Messi, Marcelo, Rashford, Carragher and Terry have all been taking part.

The Challenge has now reached Neston, but instead of 'keepy uppies' the Parkgate team found a variety of novel ways of spelling out their message of hope, as you will see in the full video on Facebook here.

Meanwhile, here is the still photo collage.  Well done Parkgate Primary, this has put a smile on many faces!

Parkgate Primary School Toilet Roll Challenge

Parkgate Primary School Toilet Roll Challenge

Parkgate Primary School Toilet Roll Challenge

Parkgate Primary School Toilet Roll Challenge

Parkgate Primary School Toilet Roll Challenge

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Nearby postcodes

