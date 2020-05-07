  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston's Old Oaks Farm - Even More Goods Available

Published: 7th May 2020 10:22

Old Oaks Farm in Neston is family run, full of gorgeous animals, love and happy times.

Delicious local farm eggs, beef and lamb regularly available all year round.

Eggs £1.50 for 6, available at the farm gate, deposit your cash in the honesty box.

Currently, fresh vegetables and fruit are also available - super fresh and hand-selected.

Old Oaks Farm

Box contents and individual items available will vary, but as an example:

£15 box contains -

Half dozen Old Oaks eggs
Savoy Cabbage
Vine tomato x2
Cucumber
Onions x2
Fancy lemon for gin
Massive leek
Wilja potatoes 2kg
Lettuce
Carrots
Cauliflower
Courgette
Royal Gala apples x2

Extras available...

Broccoli
Strawberries
Blueberries
Blackberries
Rhubarb
Asparagus
Peppers
Quail eggs
Duck eggs
Spring onions
Cress
Sweet potatoes
Lemons
Ginger
Oranges
Jersey Royal potatoes
Rapeseed oil
Chilli rapeseed oil
Beetroot & thyme rapeseed dressing
Honey & mustard rapeseed dressing
Flour
And... 🥁 🥁 🥁
Local honey 🍯

Old Oaks Farm

Eggs available 7 days a week.  Veg and fruit at the farm gate on Tuesday all day, Wednesday afternoon, Friday afternoon and all day Saturday and Sunday.  Collections can also be arranged from Little Neston. Contact us for details.

Please either send a private message via the Old Oaks Farm Facebook page or phone 07902 937637 for payment/collection details.

Old Oaks Farm
Leighton Road
Neston
CH64 3SW

 

Advertisement feature

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies