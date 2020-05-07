Neston's Old Oaks Farm - Even More Goods Available
|Published: 7th May 2020 10:22
Old Oaks Farm in Neston is family run, full of gorgeous animals, love and happy times.
Delicious local farm eggs, beef and lamb regularly available all year round.
Eggs £1.50 for 6, available at the farm gate, deposit your cash in the honesty box.
Currently, fresh vegetables and fruit are also available - super fresh and hand-selected.
Box contents and individual items available will vary, but as an example:
£15 box contains -
Half dozen Old Oaks eggs
Savoy Cabbage
Vine tomato x2
Cucumber
Onions x2
Fancy lemon for gin
Massive leek
Wilja potatoes 2kg
Lettuce
Carrots
Cauliflower
Courgette
Royal Gala apples x2
Extras available...
Broccoli
Strawberries
Blueberries
Blackberries
Rhubarb
Asparagus
Peppers
Quail eggs
Duck eggs
Spring onions
Cress
Sweet potatoes
Lemons
Ginger
Oranges
Jersey Royal potatoes
Rapeseed oil
Chilli rapeseed oil
Beetroot & thyme rapeseed dressing
Honey & mustard rapeseed dressing
Flour
And... 🥁 🥁 🥁
Local honey 🍯
Eggs available 7 days a week. Veg and fruit at the farm gate on Tuesday all day, Wednesday afternoon, Friday afternoon and all day Saturday and Sunday. Collections can also be arranged from Little Neston. Contact us for details.
Please either send a private message via the Old Oaks Farm Facebook page or phone 07902 937637 for payment/collection details.
Old Oaks Farm
Leighton Road
Neston
CH64 3SW
