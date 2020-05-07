Neston's Old Oaks Farm - Even More Goods Available

Published: 7th May 2020 10:22

Old Oaks Farm in Neston is family run, full of gorgeous animals, love and happy times.

Delicious local farm eggs, beef and lamb regularly available all year round.

Eggs £1.50 for 6, available at the farm gate, deposit your cash in the honesty box.

Currently, fresh vegetables and fruit are also available - super fresh and hand-selected.

Box contents and individual items available will vary, but as an example:

£15 box contains -

Half dozen Old Oaks eggs

Savoy Cabbage

Vine tomato x2

Cucumber

Onions x2

Fancy lemon for gin

Massive leek

Wilja potatoes 2kg

Lettuce

Carrots

Cauliflower

Courgette

Royal Gala apples x2

Extras available...

Broccoli

Strawberries

Blueberries

Blackberries

Rhubarb

Asparagus

Peppers

Quail eggs

Duck eggs

Spring onions

Cress

Sweet potatoes

Lemons

Ginger

Oranges

Jersey Royal potatoes

Rapeseed oil

Chilli rapeseed oil

Beetroot & thyme rapeseed dressing

Honey & mustard rapeseed dressing

Flour

And... 🥁 🥁 🥁

Local honey 🍯

Eggs available 7 days a week. Veg and fruit at the farm gate on Tuesday all day, Wednesday afternoon, Friday afternoon and all day Saturday and Sunday. Collections can also be arranged from Little Neston. Contact us for details.

Please either send a private message via the Old Oaks Farm Facebook page or phone 07902 937637 for payment/collection details.

Old Oaks Farm

Leighton Road

Neston

CH64 3SW

