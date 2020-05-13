Nourish Neston - a New FREE Programme Open to All
|Published: 13th May 2020 08:23
Nourish Neston is an exciting opportunity for you to get involved with cooking and baking in the CH64 area, and it's FREE!
- Participate in remote cookery sessions
- Make best use of available foods
- Look after your health and wellbeing
- Learn some new skills
Anyone wishing to participate in this new project should text 07546 368094 or email donia@amberbutton.co.uk.
Nourish Neston is being jointly funded through Cheshire West and Chester Council's Covid-19 Community Response Fund, Members' Budgets and local adult education provider Amber Button.
