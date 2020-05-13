  • Bookmark this page

Nourish Neston - a New FREE Programme Open to All

Published: 13th May 2020 08:23

Nourish Neston is an exciting opportunity for you to get involved with cooking and baking in the CH64 area, and it's FREE!

  • Participate in remote cookery sessions
  • Make best use of available foods
  • Look after your health and wellbeing
  • Learn some new skills

Anyone wishing to participate in this new project should text 07546 368094 or email donia@amberbutton.co.uk.

Nourish Neston is being jointly funded through Cheshire West and Chester Council's Covid-19 Community Response Fund, Members' Budgets and local adult education provider Amber Button. 

Cooking

