Nourish Neston - a New FREE Programme Open to All

Published: 13th May 2020 08:23

Nourish Neston is an exciting opportunity for you to get involved with cooking and baking in the CH64 area, and it's FREE!

Participate in remote cookery sessions

Make best use of available foods

Look after your health and wellbeing

Learn some new skills

Anyone wishing to participate in this new project should text 07546 368094 or email donia@amberbutton.co.uk.

Nourish Neston is being jointly funded through Cheshire West and Chester Council's Covid-19 Community Response Fund, Members' Budgets and local adult education provider Amber Button.

SIGN UP FOR NESTON NEWS

- a weekly emailed snapshot of everything that is happening locally

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.