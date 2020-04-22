Calling Neston Musicians - Chester's Bandstand is Going Virtual

Published: 22nd April 2020 10:31

Are you a composer, writer, artist or other creative with an idea for a new piece that could be commissioned? Maybe you are a performer that can organise a live show from the comfort and safety of your own home? Or perhaps you have some previous work you are happy to share?

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "Our Chester Bandstand summer programme should have been starting in May. As this isn't possible, an alternative way to showcase the creativity happening in the region has been found with a new Virtual Bandstand. In addition, we are also commissioning new work in response to a unique situation".

The Chester Bandstand Coordinator, Luke Moore, is inviting expressions of interest. Said Luke: "It is a real pleasure to reveal plans for this year's reworked Chester Bandstand programme. The new commissions, performances at the Virtual Bandstand and opportunities to showcase past work all form part of an alternative but equally engaging summer of creativity".

Five new commissions are available for creatives from any discipline who can submit an application to be considered for a £200 grant to develop a new piece of original work in response to the current situation. The deadline to apply is 8pm on Monday 4 May and successful applicants will be revealed on Friday 8 May.

Performers are also invited to apply for one of the ten places available on the Virtual Bandstand. Performers that can organise an online performance or similar event (for example an art class or live online rehearsal) as part of the Virtual Bandstand programme are encouraged to get in touch. A fee of £30 is available and performers should email a completed form to: chesterbandstand@gmail.com.

Look out for more information on a future showcase for existing work on the Chester Bandstand twitter feed: @BandstandCH1 or the Chester Bandstand Facebook page.

It is hoped that a shorter programme of live events will be able to take place at Chester Bandstand later this year. Updates will be posted on the Chester Bandstand social media pages.

Application forms and further details are available online here.

