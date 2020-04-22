  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Calling Neston Musicians - Chester's Bandstand is Going Virtual

Published: 22nd April 2020 10:31

Are you a composer, writer, artist or other creative with an idea for a new piece that could be commissioned? Maybe you are a performer that can organise a live show from the comfort and safety of your own home? Or perhaps you have some previous work you are happy to share?

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "Our Chester Bandstand summer programme should have been starting in May. As this isn't possible, an alternative way to showcase the creativity happening in the region has been found with a new Virtual Bandstand. In addition, we are also commissioning new work in response to a unique situation".

The Chester Bandstand Coordinator, Luke Moore, is inviting expressions of interest. Said Luke: "It is a real pleasure to reveal plans for this year's reworked Chester Bandstand programme. The new commissions, performances at the Virtual Bandstand and opportunities to showcase past work all form part of an alternative but equally engaging summer of creativity".

Five new commissions are available for creatives from any discipline who can submit an application to be considered for a £200 grant to develop a new piece of original work in response to the current situation. The deadline to apply is 8pm on Monday 4 May and successful applicants will be revealed on Friday 8 May.

Performers are also invited to apply for one of the ten places available on the Virtual Bandstand. Performers that can organise an online performance or similar event (for example an art class or live online rehearsal) as part of the Virtual Bandstand programme are encouraged to get in touch. A fee of £30 is available and performers should email a completed form to: chesterbandstand@gmail.com.

Look out for more information on a future showcase for existing work on the Chester Bandstand twitter feed: @BandstandCH1 or the Chester Bandstand Facebook page.

It is hoped that a shorter programme of live events will be able to take place at Chester Bandstand later this year. Updates will be posted on the Chester Bandstand social media pages.

Application forms and further details are available online here.

Chester bandstand

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies