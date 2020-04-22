Millions Distributed to Small Businesses in Cheshire

Published: 22nd April 2020 10:58

Cheshire West and Chester Council is distributing £71 million from the Government to assist 6,000 small businesses across the borough. The Council has made payments of £47.49 million in grants to 3,964 businesses.

Based on figures published by the Government from week ending 19 April of payments made across the country, the Council had paid out 65 per cent of its allocation - making it the best performing unitary authority in the North West and in the top quarter of all local authorities nationally.

Councillor Carol Gahan, Cabinet Member for Legal and Finance, said: "Our Business Rates and Economic Development teams have been working nonstop checking, processing and calling businesses. The work has continued over weekends and the Easter holiday.

"There are still businesses that are eligible for a payment, but we don't hold their bank account details. Please visit our website and provide your bank details. This can be done securely using the online form available at: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/covid19grants."

Just two of the businesses that have received grants are travel company BusyBus and Design Group Chester.

Peter Rosenfeld, Managing Director of BusyBus said: "The grant was hugely welcomed and an unexpected lifeline that has removed a considerable first-month cash-flow pressure. It enabled us to complete the March payroll on time minimising impact on my hard-working staff

Roger Latham, Design Group Chester said: "I have recently applied for the Small Business Grant Fund. This is administered through the Cheshire West and Chester website which sets out eligibility and the information required to make the application. It was a straightforward process and took about two weeks for the grant of £10,000 to be paid into our bank account. The grant has provided the firm with much needed financial support and the breathing space to help manage the Corona virus lockdown."

Councillor Carol Gahan added: "We do still have a small number of outstanding payments, I know this is very frustrating for businesses who supplied their details. The main reason has been missing information from the form or in a small number of cases businesses not being eligible for this grant.

"Where businesses aren't eligible, we are guiding them to other support available from the Government."

Advice for businesses is available on the Council's website here.

SIGN UP FOR NESTON NEWS

- a weekly emailed snapshot of everything that is happening locally

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.