Neston Responds to Call for PPE

Published: 22nd April 2020 11:21

Some great examples of Neston people responding to the need for additional Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for the NHS have arisen this week, as well as an appeal for materials and volunteers for two Wirral schools also helping with the effort.

Local resident Amy Norman, usually more at home making lovely hand-made gifts, has turned her talents to the production of face shields.

Amy with one of the face shields she is producing for health workers.

Amy says:"I am a one woman band here at AmieAmor but plan to make as many as I can to donate to local heroes. If you know of any care homes, health centres or organisations on the front line that require face shields, please get in touch."⁣

Amy goes on to stress: "Please note these face shields are not officially certified, but Medical Practitioners have recommended to their workforce that this equipment can be used for additional protection whilst stocks are low.⁣"

To order, please contact Amy by email: hello@amieamor.co.uk

Meanwhile,Neston High School staff Miss Wilson, Mr Storey and Mr Cooper have set up an assembly line in the school's DT workshop, to produce protective visors.

Staff at Neston High on the visor production line.

These are available to be distributed to local hospitals and healthcare providers. Email admin@nestonhigh.com.

A few miles up the road from Neston, Calday Grange School, in conjunction with West Kirby Grammar, is manufacturing plastic visors which are in use at Arrowe Park. The team is now also ready to produce cotton gowns and face masks but are short of material and welcome donations of fabric, preferably plain colour, and cotton thread.

Calday Grange and West Kirby Grammar Schools are already supplying kit to Arrowe Park Hospital.

They are also appealing for volunteers to assemble pre-cut fabric pieces into garments using their sewing machines at home.

If you can help, please get in touch via www.calday.co.uk or their Facebook page.

