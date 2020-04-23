Spotted in Parkgate and Off-Road Bikes

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:59

A reader has spotted these chairs this morning, apparently flung onto the marsh near the wall along Parkgate Parade.

It seems fairly likely that they've been appropriated from someone's garden during the night.

Do you recognise them? If so, they're currently located opposite the Little Tea Room.

UPDATE - 10:35am - chairs and owner reunited.

Yesterday there were numerous reports of youngsters hanging out in groups in Parkgate. Please, know where your kids are at all times and remind them of the advice to Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives.

Off-road bikes



Similarly, there were several reports of off-road bikes being ridden around Neston in the early hours of this morning.

Not only is this incredibly selfish, given the disturbance it causes to people trying to sleep - including many who will have been working hard as key workers, helping us all in these difficult times - but they also represent an extra stress on emergency services. If you know who these riders are, REPORT THEM. Call 101 or use the Cheshire Police website here.

