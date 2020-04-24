Caring for Our Carers in Neston

Published: 24th April 2020 09:29

Readers will remember that last week we put out a call for you to drop off treats at Neston Community Youth Centre, to be distributed to local care homes.

Cllr Louise Gittins with staff and volunteers at NCYC, including centre manager Gareth Prytherch, received and sorted donated treats.

The appeal, from Cllr Louise Gittins, clearly struck a chord with many of you, as a fantastic response resulted in enough boxes being filled to deliver to all four care homes in the local area.

Colourful cards were created by pupils at Neston Primary School (attending as their parents are key workers). Alongside these in each box was a variety of treats including sweets, home-made cakes and biscuits.

Volunteers at Neston Community Youth Centre received the goods on Wednesday, sorting them into boxes which were delivered to care homes around Neston by Cllr Gittins on Thursday.

Many happy and grateful smiles ensued, so thank you everyone, for caring for our carers.

You can view a short video clip by Cllr Gittins on Twitter here.

Useful links

If you need help during the Covid-19 crisis, or wish to volunteer to assist others, please register on the Neston Community Youth Centre website here.

For advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products in the area, download the Neston Life app. It's free from your usual app store.

