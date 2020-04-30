  • Bookmark this page

Best-selling Authors Appearing in at Home Events With Linghams

Published: 30th April 2020 07:59

Coming up, the King of Crime and, for the young and young at heart - Anna McNuff, with 100 Adventures to Have Before You Grow Up.

David BaldacciDavid Baldacci - coming up on 7th May.

Linghams Booksellers in Heswall are still open for online orders, with delivery to your home. Books, signed books, jigsaws and other games for children and lots more.

In addition, they, alongside ten other bookshops, are bringing a series of digital events to local communities, under the banner of 'At Home With..Brought to you by The 4 Indies'.

The aim is to continue to bring engaging author events to local readers of all ages in this difficult time and maintain their relationship with the community until they can resume a normal service.

The events will be hosted on Facebook live and the format will be a 20-minute talk, perhaps including a reading, followed by questions from each bookshop that have been submitted in advance. Bookshops will work with authors to help get them set up and have found it very straight forward so far.

Their intention is to host adult events at 8pm, and a children's event at 2pm during the week.

Confirmed events coming up:

Monday 4th May, 2pm - Michelle Paver

Tuesday 5th May, 2pm - Anna McNuff

Thursday 7th May, 8pm - David Baldacci

Friday 8th May, 2pm - M.G.Leonard

Wednesday 13th May, 8pm - John Niven

Thursday 14th May, 8pm - Dara McAnulty


 Go to the Facebook page to watch.

To order items from Linghams, please call 0151 342 7290, Monday to Saturday between 10am or 2pm, or email books@linghams.co.uk.

Comments

