Childer Thornton Family in Rainbow Tribute to NHS

Published: 24th April 2020 10:15

A Cheshire West and Chester Council road safety officer and her family have paid tribute to the NHS with a glorious decoration on their home in Childer Thornton.

Gemma Rhodes and her family used coloured chalks to send a resounding 'thank you' to the NHS and all key workers for their service in the current pandemic.

Gemma explained: "We loved decorating our house, I saw a Facebook post by a group of lockdown ideas, where someone in another part of the country had decorated their house in a similar way and thought I have to do this.

"My husband Phil works for the NHS in Wirral, my mum has been a neonatal nurse at Arrowe Park since I can remember and my auntie also works in A&E, plus other members of the family are keyworkers so it was a great way to show our appreciation of everyone keeping us safe whilst in lockdown. We're so proud of them.

"It took us about eight hours in total, over a weekend. Our two daughters helped as well, Jasmine, age seven and Jessica, age five. They've let their friends know what we've done too so they can walk past and see it on their daily exercise.

"A lot of people have stopped to talk to us who we didn't know to say how lovely it is and take pictures to show their loved ones. I'm so happy it's brought people together.

"We bought two sets of giant chalk which helped speed it up and whilst we were out clapping on a Thursday with the rest of our street, two of our neighbours came over and gave us more chalk so we could keep going. Everyone has been so lovely.

"It's a really tough time for everybody at the moment and this has been our small way of saying thank you and hopefully creating a few smiles."

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport said: "I've just seen the photos of Gemma's home and it really is an incredible sight.

"What a wonderful way to show support for everything NHS staff and key workers are doing for us and brightening up everyone's lives during these challenging times. Thank you to the Rhodes family."

