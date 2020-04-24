  • Bookmark this page

A Huge Thank You To Neston's District Nurses

Published: 24th April 2020 11:22

Neston Life follower Ella Wike has written in to give a much-deserved shout out to a group of people working tirelessly in the community.

Neston District Nurses TeamNeston's community care team, pictured before lockdown.

She says: "I have seen all of the fabulous and charitable things that people have been doing in the community for key workers in local care homes and GP surgeries, which is absolutely fabulous to see.

"There are some other unseen heroes working all around Neston, Parkate, Willaston, Burton and Puddington who very rarely get a mention but do an absolutely amazing job in our community.

"The Neston and Willaston district community care team are continuing to visit the most severely ill patients in their own homes, despite everything that is going on with coronavirus. I work with the team, but due to a chronic illness, I'm having to shield and work from home.

"I am so proud of my colleagues who are working 7 days a week to ensure people continue to receive nursing visits in these difficult times.

"So thank you Neston district nurses, for helping to keep us all safe. And thank you to all of the other key workers in our area who are all continuing with their jobs to keep our town running smoothly."

And so say all of us!

For more help, advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products, download the Neston Life app, free, from your usual app store.

