  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Return of the Bench....

Published: 25th April 2020 07:56

Update: very early on Saturday morning, the bench was returned to the Centre, having been repainted bright blue. 

We assume whoever took it was somewhat enbarrassed by the publicity, so thank you to everyone who shared this story.. All's well that ends well!
 
Original article follows: 
 

This individual was captured on CCTV as he helped himself to a bench that was located in the garden of Neston Community Youth Centre, early in the morning of Tuesday April 14.

NCYC CCTVThe thief we are looking for.

Yes, the very same Centre that is at the heart of the volunteering effort going on in our community at this time of crisis.

The bench was bolted down, so this person clearly went there with the tools and will to remove the bench, come what may.  He made off in the direction of Station Road.  

BenchThe bench we are looking for.

Let's find him, NOW. 

If you have CCTV, please check it for more sightings.

If you know who this is, please call the police on 101 file a report online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/

If you've seen the bench, Neston Community Youth Centre would appreciate its safe return. Thank you.

NCYC CCTV

NCYC CCTV

 

For more help, advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products, download the Neston Life app, free, from your usual app store.

SIGN UP FOR NESTON NEWS

- a weekly emailed snapshot of everything that is happening locally

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

Colliery L
At 12:50 on 24th April 2020, Colliery L commented:
Just a suggestion which I expect the Community Centre have already followed up on. Have they checked their CCTV for the week or 2/3 weeks prior to this theft as the thief will almost certainly have visited the site previously to see how the seat was fixed down before returning to steal it. It is very sad that lowlifes target anyone let alone a Centre that is doing so much good work to help the local community through these difficult times.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Carrie Spacey
At 13:00 on 24th April 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
Good point, thank you.

'New User' - could you please change your screen name to something less generic? We are asking everyone to do this, as the defaults of 'Undefined' and 'New User' are not conducive to community discourse. Click on the word 'AMAZing' top left of the screen and go into your 'Profile' - there is a box in there to input a screen name of your choice. Thank you.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
NCYC Manager
At 13:58 on 24th April 2020, NCYC Manager commented:
Thanks for the suggestion but unfortunately it would take hours to sit through all the footage just to look for someone taking too much interest.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
ACemefcee
At 10:39 on 25th April 2020, ACemefcee commented:
Police are looking for a man with blue fingers and a bad back!
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies