Stop Thief! Do You Know Who This Is?

Published: 24th April 2020 12:36

This individual was captured on CCTV as he helped himself to a bench that was located in the garden of Neston Community Youth Centre, early in the morning of Tuesday April 14.

The thief we are looking for.

Yes, the very same Centre that is at the heart of the volunteering effort going on in our community at this time of crisis.

The bench was bolted down, so this person clearly went there with the tools and will to remove the bench, come what may. He made off in the direction of Station Road.

The bench we are looking for.

Let's find him, NOW.

If you have CCTV, please check it for more sightings.

If you know who this is, please call the police on 101 file a report online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/

If you've seen the bench, Neston Community Youth Centre would appreciate its safe return. Thank you.

For more help, advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products, download the Neston Life app, free, from your usual app store.

