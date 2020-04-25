  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Councillor Andy Williams

Published: 25th April 2020 12:09

It is with deepest regret that we inform you of the passing of Councillor Andrew 'Andy' Williams.

Andy represented the Neston ward on Cheshire West and Chester Council since its formation, and on Ellesmere Port and Neston Council prior to that. He was also a Neston Town Councillor for some years.

In addition, he was the current Honorary Secretary of Neston Female Society.

Andy passed away on Saturday 25 April 2020 at 8am, having suffered a brain haemorrhage. He will be sadly missed by all.

Councillor Louise Gittins, a close colleague of Andy's and ward member for Little Neston, said: "I've worked alongside Andy as a local CWAC councillor since 2011.

"Andy was a kind, generous and big-hearted man, he was loyal and dedicated to the community he served and passionate about improving the lives of others.

"He played an active role on the Council: Chair of the Appeals Committee and Deputy Chair of Licensing. Andy was also Chair of the local Labour Party Neston branch and a committed socialist.

"On a personal note I'll miss his loyalty, honesty and the ability to see good in everything, my Saturday surgeries won't be the same again."

Cllr Martin Barker, member for Parkgate ward added: "I am so shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Cllr Andy Williams.

"Andy was a thoughtful and kind man who loved his home town of Neston. Always wanting to make the right call, it was a pleasure to know him both personally and as a colleague on Neston Town Council and Cheshire West and Chester. He will be sorely missed."

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston said: "This is shocking news, we are hearing every day about the loss of life but to lose Andy so suddenly in this way is absolutely devastating.

"I first met Andy around twenty years ago when he was elected to the old Borough Council and ever since then he has been a good friend and colleague who always had the best interests of the people of Neston at heart.

"As someone who grew up and lived in the area he represented, it seemed that he knew everyone in Neston, and everyone knew him. He was not only well known but also well liked by everyone and we will all have many fond memories of the times we spent together.

"He was a Labour man through and through and a great trade unionist but above all else he was an integral part of the community and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this desperately sad time".

Cllr Andy Williams

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

New User
At 12:49 on 25th April 2020, New User commented:
I'm so sorry. Awful news.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies