Councillor Andy Williams

Published: 25th April 2020 12:09

It is with deepest regret that we inform you of the passing of Councillor Andrew 'Andy' Williams.

Andy represented the Neston ward on Cheshire West and Chester Council since its formation, and on Ellesmere Port and Neston Council prior to that. He was also a Neston Town Councillor for some years.

In addition, he was the current Honorary Secretary of Neston Female Society.

Andy passed away on Saturday 25 April 2020 at 8am, having suffered a brain haemorrhage. He will be sadly missed by all.

Councillor Louise Gittins, a close colleague of Andy's and ward member for Little Neston, said: "I've worked alongside Andy as a local CWAC councillor since 2011.

"Andy was a kind, generous and big-hearted man, he was loyal and dedicated to the community he served and passionate about improving the lives of others.

"He played an active role on the Council: Chair of the Appeals Committee and Deputy Chair of Licensing. Andy was also Chair of the local Labour Party Neston branch and a committed socialist.

"On a personal note I'll miss his loyalty, honesty and the ability to see good in everything, my Saturday surgeries won't be the same again."

Cllr Martin Barker, member for Parkgate ward added: "I am so shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Cllr Andy Williams.

"Andy was a thoughtful and kind man who loved his home town of Neston. Always wanting to make the right call, it was a pleasure to know him both personally and as a colleague on Neston Town Council and Cheshire West and Chester. He will be sorely missed."

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston said: "This is shocking news, we are hearing every day about the loss of life but to lose Andy so suddenly in this way is absolutely devastating.

"I first met Andy around twenty years ago when he was elected to the old Borough Council and ever since then he has been a good friend and colleague who always had the best interests of the people of Neston at heart.

"As someone who grew up and lived in the area he represented, it seemed that he knew everyone in Neston, and everyone knew him. He was not only well known but also well liked by everyone and we will all have many fond memories of the times we spent together.

"He was a Labour man through and through and a great trade unionist but above all else he was an integral part of the community and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this desperately sad time".

