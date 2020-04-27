  • Bookmark this page

Neston's Blue Bicycle is Going Mobile!

Published: 27th April 2020 09:59

You can start placing orders now for home deliveries from The Blue Bicycle in Neston, commencing on Saturday 1st May.

Blue Bicycle Take-aways

Owner Ann McDonagh tells us more: "On 21st March we closed our doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We hoped there would be a way we could continue to do what we do best, but struggled to figure out a way that would prioritise the health and safety of our staff and the general public.

"We are now in the position, following a small successful trial, to share with you our online store. To start we will only be providing a small selection of our best items, with potential expansion in the future.

Blue Bicycle Take-aways

"All orders will be delivered to your doorstep completely contact free. Our doors remain closed, so collection is not an option unfortunately, as we do not want to cause any unnecessary travel for our customers. Our site is open to orders from today, with deliveries starting from 1st May 2020.

"Currently we are offering this service to anyone in a CH60, CH61, CH62, CH63 or CH64 postcode area."

To find out more and place your order, visit: https://thebluebicycle.co.uk/store

For more help, advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products, download the Neston Life app, free, from your usual app store.

