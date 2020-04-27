Neston and Parkgate Schools Take on Marathon Challenge

Published: 27th April 2020 08:00

The London Marathon was due to take place on Sunday April 25, now moved to October. Two local schools took on the challenge of completing their own version of the marathon on their daily exercise.



We reported back in January that Parkgate Primary Head Teacher Andy Hutchings was planning to run the London Marathon. He had set up a fundraising page, Head on the Run, with the target of raising money for the Children's Liver Disease Foundation, inspired by pupil Imogen Cooper, a liver transplant recipient who has shown incredible bravery and resilience.

Imogen recorded the countdown to start Parkgate Primary's Marathon challenge.

Mr Hutchings was keen for the fundraising effort to go ahead, as were 410 staff, children and parents of the school, who each pledged to complete a minimum of 200m as part of their daily exercise. Between them, they've smashed both the distance and the financial target, raising nearly £2.5k so far.

Mr Hutchings said: "What an absolutely fabulous day, started so beautifully by our very own little Imogen who I'm sure you'll all agree is the superstar today.

"I'm sitting here imagining how much pain I'd be in right now if I'd finished the London Marathon and instead how fresh I feel with everyone's support today. Maybe even completed two London/Parkgate Marathons!

"It's been incredible to see this initiative grow and grow into what we've witnessed today.This wouldn't have happened without the leadership of Mrs Gregg, the support from our staff, parents, children, their families and friends.

"I can not thank you all enough, any additional money raised today will add towards the Children's Liver Disease Foundation."

Meanwhile in Neston...

The school community at St Winefride's Primary also took on the Marathon challenge, between them running, walking or cycling over 115 miles.

Many participants shared clips or photos of their exploits, which have been edited into a video that you can view on YouTube here. Meanwhile, we include a few stills below.

Well done to both schools, you are AMAZing!

Photo gallery - a selection of images of participants in both school's marathon challenges

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.