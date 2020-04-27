  • Bookmark this page

Got a Hedgehog Question? Ask Ness Gardens

Published: 27th April 2020 08:10

Hedgehog Awareness Week is organised by the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) and this year takes place from May 3rd to 9th.

Hedgehog

Ness Gardens will be hosting a virtual Q and A session on all things hedgehog.

You are invited to submit any hedgehog-related question you have.  Zoe Chapman, Business Manager at Ness, who is also the University of Liverpool's Hedgehog Champion, will then answer them all in a video to be posted on their social media.

Please submit your questions by Wednesday 6th May, either by email at nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk or via direct message on the Ness Gardens Facebook page.

You can find out more about the Hedgehog Friendly Campus scheme on Twitter @HogLiv.

