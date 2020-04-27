  • Bookmark this page

A Footpath Is Not Meant For Cyclists

Published: 27th April 2020 10:42

A reader has written in to ask us to remind people that the Footpath between Cumbers Lane, Ness, and Woodfall School in Little Neston should not be used by cyclists.

She says: "Cyclists seem to have little regard for any rules around here now. These particular ones rode together after this photograph when the second rider caught up to the first. This is not fair on locals who walk dogs on this path. Thank you."

Cyclists using Cumbers Lane footpath

We also received a separate report on Saturday morning about a group of around 14 male cyclists riding through Ness.  There have been several other reports of similar apparent 'club outings' recently.

Everyone is reminded to please respect the current guidelines on safe distancing, on staying home and not socialising or exercising with people who are not members of your household.

For more help, advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products, download the Neston Life app, free, from your usual app store.

Comments

Scott Morein
At 11:42 on 27th April 2020, Scott Morein commented:
I am not normally one for political comment, although have I found it of interest the number of New Yorkers referred this last weekend from hospitals to the New York Poison Control Service following their ingestion of bleach and/or disinfectant following the advice from Mr President Trump.

I have seen also regular comment on news bulletins, websites and social media suggesting that the there is a permitted ‘one hour’ of daily exercise permitted outside of the home, subject to social distancing. There is no such ‘one hour’ other than that created by those people interpreting the rules to suit their own needs. It is clear their activities (whilst possibly unintentional) undermine the efforts by so many to control the spread of the virus.

The specific rule reads:

Stay at home

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)

If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times

Wash your hands as soon as you get home

Do not meet others, even friends or family. You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.

This means the hordes of cyclists that pass my door going west in the morning, and return travelling east in the afternoon might need a reminder.
