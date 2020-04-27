A Footpath Is Not Meant For Cyclists

Published: 27th April 2020 10:42

A reader has written in to ask us to remind people that the Footpath between Cumbers Lane, Ness, and Woodfall School in Little Neston should not be used by cyclists.

She says: "Cyclists seem to have little regard for any rules around here now. These particular ones rode together after this photograph when the second rider caught up to the first. This is not fair on locals who walk dogs on this path. Thank you."

We also received a separate report on Saturday morning about a group of around 14 male cyclists riding through Ness. There have been several other reports of similar apparent 'club outings' recently.

Everyone is reminded to please respect the current guidelines on safe distancing, on staying home and not socialising or exercising with people who are not members of your household.

