Showcase YOUR Community Spirit

Published: 27th April 2020 11:13

Residents are invited to share their stories and ideas as part of a new website to showcase and celebrate community spirit during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Inspire

Cheshire West and Chester Council has launched Inspire Cheshire West as an interactive online space to share stories of how neighbourhoods are pulling together, from small acts of kindness to flourishing new community initiatives.

Residents can say thank you to people who have made a difference to them and add ideas for how to make the most of staying at home, from tips to boost health and wellbeing and keep children entertained to practical suggestions on looking after the garden and rustling up tasty meals that make the most of the food shop.

There is also a gallery where families can upload their rainbow pictures, which have become an enduring symbol of hope during the crisis.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: "I have never been more proud of our borough as we all step up and play our part to make a difference to people's lives through thousands of small acts of kindness.

"On behalf of the Council, I want to say thank you to everyone who is playing a part to help others get through this time - from those people making sure friends, family and neighbours have everything they need to people taking part in bigger voluntary groups and initiatives.

"We wanted to create a platform for people to share all of their amazing positive stories of how neighbourhoods and communities are rallying to help each other and wanted to build a hub for advice and tips to help us all make the most of our stay-at-home lifestyle.

"We hope people will use this site as a source of inspiration for their own lives, as well as sharing their stories and ideas to inspire others and show just what a fantastic community we have here in west Cheshire."

For more inspiration and to share a story, idea, rainbow or thank you visit: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/inspire-cheshirewest.

Here in Neston we are also sharing your photos and stories, as always, on AboutMyArea and Neston Life.  If you have anything you'd like us to publish, please send it to us by email.

For more help, advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products, download the Neston Life app, free, from your usual app store.

