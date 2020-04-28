  • Bookmark this page

Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives

Take Yourself on a Mind Journey

Published: 28th April 2020 08:45

Little Neston resident Sophie Maylor has recently set up a Facebook group page, The Mind Journey, designed to support people through these uncertain times.

Having been on her own mental health journey, and recently undertaken courses on meditation and mindfulness, Sophie now wants to use what she's learned (and is still learning), to help others.

She says: "The Mind Journey is about my story and journey through mental health and ways in which I have been coping with it. The page is very active, with lots of positivity, wellbeing, support and happiness through these testing times.

"I am going to be doing some live meditation and mindfulness sessions online, free of charge, in order to help and support people."

You can join The Mind Journey group here.

Positivity JarsMaking  positivity jars like these is one of the mindfulness exercises Sophie recommends.

 For more help, advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products, download the Neston Life app, free, from your usual app store.

