  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Man to Run 5 Marathons in 5 Days - at Home

Published: 27th April 2020 12:09

Neston resident Conor Robinson is going for a run....a very long one!

Con Roberts - five marathons in five days

Con has set himself the challenge of running the equivalent of five marathons, in just five days, raising money for an excellent cause along the way.

He explains: "It looks as though we are going to be housebound for a wee while longer. I thought what better way to support our outstandingly brilliant NHS workers than to stay inside and raise a few bob for them.

"From Monday 27th April to Friday 1st May, I am going to run 5 marathons in 5 days, on my treadmill, all in aid of NHS Charities Together.

"Come join me on this ride by donating, however big or small."

If you would like to show Con your support, please go to his fundraising page here.

You can see live updates from the garage on Con's Facebook page here.

For help, advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products, download the Neston Life app, free, from your usual app store.

SIGN UP FOR NESTON NEWS

- a weekly emailed snapshot of everything that is happening locally

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies