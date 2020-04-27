Neston Man to Run 5 Marathons in 5 Days - at Home

Published: 27th April 2020 12:09

Neston resident Conor Robinson is going for a run....a very long one!

Con has set himself the challenge of running the equivalent of five marathons, in just five days, raising money for an excellent cause along the way.

He explains: "It looks as though we are going to be housebound for a wee while longer. I thought what better way to support our outstandingly brilliant NHS workers than to stay inside and raise a few bob for them.

"From Monday 27th April to Friday 1st May, I am going to run 5 marathons in 5 days, on my treadmill, all in aid of NHS Charities Together.

"Come join me on this ride by donating, however big or small."

If you would like to show Con your support, please go to his fundraising page here.

You can see live updates from the garage on Con's Facebook page here.

