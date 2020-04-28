Go Red, White and Blue for VE Day

Published: 28th April 2020 10:54

For those of us fortunate enough to have been born after the end of the last World War, our ability to truly understand just what people went through during that conflict, and the one not long before, has been all but impossible.

Until now. Whilst the current Coronavirus pandemic is not a war, and the sacrifices the majority of us are being asked to make are relatively easy (staying home, having to queue for food supplies, not seeing family members and friends), we all either personally know, or are aware of, people making much bigger sacrifices on the 'front line' of this emergency.

We clap every week for the NHS and key workers in social care, delivery drivers, shop workers, public transport providers and more, as they bravely carry on with their essential work for the good of us all.

We shed tears for the lives lost to this dreadful illness.

Because of all this, people everywhere are realising how lucky we have been and still are, in so many ways.

With our new-found sense of empathy for those who lived through the war years, it seems only right to support the upcoming VE Day 75th anniversary commemorations on Friday 8th May.

Long planned public events around VE Day have had to be cancelled, but Cheshire West and Chester Council are calling on all of us to mark this important date.You are encouraged to create your own special lock down commemoration celebration from the comfort of your own homes. Consider decorating your homes in red, white and blue, or hold a stay-at-home party and picnic with members of your household.

The Lord Mayor of Chester, The Chairman of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Chester Cathedral have come together to pre-record a Civic VE Day service which will be available to watch on the Internet from 8 May (details of how to access it are to be confirmed, but it will almost certainly appear on the CWAC YouTube channel here.)

Military Personnel, local dignitaries, clergy and school children have all contributed to the short service which has been recorded from their personal locations, including on board HMS Albion.

The Lord Mayor of Chester, Councillor Mark Williams said: "I was saddened by the news that the civic events to commemorate VE Day were having to be cancelled but I was still keen to mark this special anniversary and it was an honour to take part in the pre-recorded civic service. I would like to encourage residents to decorate their homes or window in red, white and blue, join in the national toast and watch the civic service."

School children have entered a local poetry competition. The Chairman and Lord Mayor invited Key Stage 2 children to imagine that it is 1945 and the end of the war had just been declared. How would they have celebrated this historic day; did they know someone in the war, or did they lose someone; or did they organise a street party? What did they do? The winning entries will be read as part of the pre-recorded civic service.

Over the bank holiday weekend Chester Town Hall will be decorated in Union Flags and lit up red, white and blue and the Cathedral will still take part in the national ringing out for peace at 7pm on 8 May.

Councillor Bob Rudd, The Chairman of Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "We are still keen to make VE Day a memorable one and to commemorate our war heroes from the comfort of our homes. We would also like to encourage residents to stop what they are doing on 8 May at 3pm and raise a glass to participate in the national toast to the heroes of WW2.

"Look out for a lot of online activities from our Museums, Libraries, Record Office, Heritage and Arts team from the 4 to 8 May. We'll be sharing stories, photographs and War time objects from our collections. We've also invited contributions from a few special guests."

The Dean of Chester, Dr Tim Stratford said: "On 8 May 1945 there was huge relief and great celebrations across Europe as the allies accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany and the guns fell silent. Every anniversary we remember VE Day with a mixture of sadness for lives lost in the violence of war and of commitment that war should never again overrun our nations.

"We live at a time when national relationships across Europe are once more being recast. It is as important as ever that we continue to thank God for the relative peacefulness we have enjoyed in our own land since 1945 and commit ourselves to greater world peace. We are delighted to be part of the pre-recorded civic service and I do hope everyone takes time to watch the service."

It is proposed that public events, including Military Parades, a public toast to the war heroes, an outdoor concert and the Cathedral and local churches taking part in "ringing out for peace", will now be moved to the weekend of 15 and 16 August when hopefully VE Day and VJ Day can both be celebrated, both momentous points in our history.

