Survey : How Is COVID-19 Affecting You?

Published: 28th April 2020 09:44

The devastation of COVID-19 will create one of the biggest social issues of our time. Neston Community Youth Centre, which is co-ordinating the community support effort in the CH64 area, invites you to participate in a survey to measure the social impact of the emergency.

Answering the survey will give NCYC valuable insights on your evolving needs and perceptions about COVID-19 as the pandemic continues to unfold. The types of questions in the survey relate to:

Challenges you are facing as a result of social isolation;

Perceived concerns around catching the virus;

How you are currently accessing information;

What is providing relief for you during this time;

Your perceived sense of community safety; and

Your perceived impact of the economic implications of COVID-19.



NCYC will be checking in with a follow-up survey every week for the next two months, and then monthly thereafter. Each Survey should take no longer than 5 minutes to complete.

The information you provide will help them to understand your sentiment and concerns during this critical time, enabling them to help accordingly.

You will be required to read the registration information and give your consent to participate prior to commencing.

If you need support, or would like to offer assistance to others, please register at www.nestoncyc.org.uk

For more help, advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products, download the Neston Life app, free, from your usual app store.

