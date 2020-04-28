Neston Town Council Supports Local Organisations During Lockdown

Published: 28th April 2020 12:10

Neston Town Council asked local organisations to come up with innovative ways to support residents during the lock-down period, and have had a great response.

The Council is providing funding for all of the applicants.

One-to-one remote support is being offered by Chapter, to approximately 30 residents suffering with mental illness. They will be hosting virtual coffee mornings and are able to signpost residents who may need more specialist support.

A laptop is being purchased to enable Koala North West (formerly Home Start Wirral) to remotely contact vulnerable residents in Neston and estimates that at least 10 families will benefit. More information here.

For those who are more physically active Hip & Harmony CIC are there to support you, with virtual dance lessons from now until July. It's hoped that up to 200 of you will join them. Timetable here.

Budding young actors and actresses can access Theatre Workshops with Little Actors, from May to July. Little Actors are also running other online social engagement activities especially designed to cater for the over 50's, coffee morning quizzes and if you're feeling up to it, you can join in with some of their fitness routines. We hope that 50 to 100 will join in each week.Timetable here.

An interesting application came forward from Amber Button, who are hoping to hear from at least 50 of you. During this historical moment in time they are collecting data from to record how you are feeling, what is happening in residents' daily lives and the effects that Covid-19 is having during this time.

It's hoped that after lock-down workshops can be arranged and a time-capsule will be put together for our generations to come.

Amber Button have also launched Nourish Neston, more information here.

For more information, contact:

Amber Button: jeanette@amberbutton.co.uk or 0772 710 2956

Hip & Harmony CIC: paula@hipandharmony.co.uk

Koala North West: admin@koalnw.co.uk or 0151 6608 8288

Little Actors: mail@listtleactorstheatre.com

Chapter (West Cheshire): 01244 3444409 or www.chaptermentalhealth.org

For more help, advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products, download the Neston Life app, free, from your usual app store.

