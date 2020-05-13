History Now, Neston - Let's Make a Memory Capsule

Published: 13th May 2020 08:28

Local adult education provider Amber Button is inviting Neston residents to participate in a new project creating a lasting record of life during lockdown.

We are living through a major historical event now and want to encourage local people to contribute memories, thoughts, feelings, photos, journals, creative works and topical news and stories that can be included in the finished project.

Create a lasting record of life during COVID-19 restrictions

Help tackle feelings of isolation and loneliness

Encourage people to engage with one another

Provide opportunities to support one another during the crisis and beyond

Learn new skills



If you live in Wirral or Cheshire and would like to take part in this fully funded project, please contact donia@amberbutton.co.uk / 07456 368094.

