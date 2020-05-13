  • Bookmark this page

History Now, Neston - Let's Make a Memory Capsule

Published: 13th May 2020 08:28

Local adult education provider Amber Button is inviting Neston residents to participate in a new project creating a lasting record of life during lockdown.

We are living through a major historical event now and want to encourage local people to contribute memories, thoughts, feelings, photos, journals, creative works and topical news and stories that can be included in the finished project.

  • Create a lasting record of life during COVID-19 restrictions
  • Help tackle feelings of isolation and loneliness
  • Encourage people to engage with one another
  • Provide opportunities to support one another during the crisis and beyond
  • Learn new skills

If you live in Wirral or Cheshire and would like to take part in this fully funded project, please contact donia@amberbutton.co.uk / 07456 368094.

A typical news day on AboutMyArea during lockdown.

 

For more help, advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products, download the Neston Life app, free, from your usual app store.

