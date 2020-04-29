COVID-19 Mobile Testing Site Coming to Wirral

Published: 29th April 2020 19:22

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) are working with Wirral Council and Wirral CCG to offer COVID-19 testing for specific key workers and other individuals with symptoms of the virus, at a mobile testing site in Bidston.

In addition to existing regional COVID-19 testing facilities for key workers, this site will operate, strictly by appointment only, from Thursday 30 April - Saturday 2 May.

The site will offer up to 250 ‘self-swab' tests per day over the three-day period to specified key workers and individuals with symptoms of Coronavirus.

The following key workers and individuals are eligible for this testing:

all essential workers as defined by the Government including NHS and social care workers with symptoms (see the full list of essential workers as defined by Gov.uk here);

anyone with symptoms whose work cannot be done from home (for example, construction workers, shop workers, emergency plumbers and delivery drivers);

anyone over 65 with symptoms.

Please note: Anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus and who lives in the same household as a key worker as identified above may also be tested.

Testing should take place in the first five days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms (fever or new and persistent cough).

Individuals who meet the eligibility criteria for testing can book a test via this link.

Julie Webster, Director of Wirral Public Health, said: "This mobile testing offer is great news for Wirral as up to 750 key workers will be able to access testing for COVID-19.

"Please, if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and you meet the criteria, book an appointment and get tested.

"I want to remind people that testing is by appointment only. Please do not visit the site without an appointment - you will not be tested but you may delay vital Coronavirus testing for the borough's essential workforce."

Further operational information about the MOD's testing site:

The tests are self-administered meaning that eligible individuals will be required to carry out their own test, supported and facilitated by the MOD;

The facility will accommodate individuals arriving by car and on-foot with strict social distancing measures remaining in place at all times;

Test results will be received by text within 72 hours;

5-18 year olds can be tested at the mobile testing site, these swabs will need to be taken by the parent or guardian.

Following the MOD's three-day offer, work is ongoing to broaden testing availability to specified key workers in Wirral. The latest information will be shared here: www.wirral.gov.uk/test.

PLEASE NOTE - the site is not open to the general public. Only those with appointments may access the site. Those without appointments will be turned away by Ministry of Defence staff.

