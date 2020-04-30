  • Bookmark this page

Get Ready For the Great Woodfall Toilet Roll Toss!

Published: 30th April 2020 11:32

Local schools are really pulling out the stops to engage the children and keep us entertained during lockdown.

Woodfall Toilet Roll Toss

At Neston Primary, St Winefride's, Parkgate and Woodfall, we've had examples of staff keeping in touch with children using snail mail and video messages; Neston High making PPE and signs to thank the NHS; two local schools doing virtual marathons and a week or so ago, Parkgate took part in the Toilet Roll Challenge.

Now it's Woodfall Primary's turn - Year 1 children were really missing their friends, so they each made a small video of them catching and throwing a loo roll. Parents then put all the videos together to make it seem like they are throwing the toilet roll to each other.  They loved it!

We've captured some screenshots for this article, but you can view the video in full on Facebook here.

Keep at it, Neston and Parkgate schools, you're doing a grand job!

For more help, advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products, download the Neston Life app, free, from your usual app store.

Comments

