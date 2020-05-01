Help At Hand for Blind and Visually Impaired During Coronavirus Crisis

There are a number of organisations offering assistance to Blind or visually impaired people during the current emergency, from food and prescription deliveries to befriending and talking books.

Our thanks to Cornell Hrisca-Munn, Senior Access Officer at Cheshire West and Chester Council for the information in this article.

Being blind, or visuall impaired, is not considered 'vulnerable' in terms of the initial Government guidelines issued at the start of the coronavirus emergency, which were designed to protect those most at risk in terms of infection and fatality.

However, this does not take into account the challenges many people with visual impairment face which are compounted by social distancing requirements, putting them at greater risk of infection and transfer of the virus, as well as information being issued at speed and often, therefore, in inaccessible formats.

Cheshire West and Chester Council have undertaken various steps to assist residents with visual impairments. There have also been some steps taken by the government - much of this focused on partnership working. The RNIB (an organisation who have provided accessible information for a number of years) are providing information and signposting support as well as more regional and local enterprises.

The Royal Voluntary Service have added Blind and visually impaired people to their list of vulnerable people, and people can self-refer to this service (or be professionally referred) on this phone number: 0808 196 3646.

The RVS, as well as The Chester And District Federation for Blind People, have been working closely with CWAC's Senior Access Officer and SPAR supermarkets, who are recognising regionally and nationally the needs of visually impaired and Blind people and are running priority services for collecting food and supplies and delivering this to residents who require it (again, a self-referral service, with options for professional referral too) - which can be reached on the above RVS number. Local SPAR stores in Cheshire can also be contacted directly on their phone numbers, as staff are kindly delivering supplies to Blind and visually impaired people once their shifts have finished.

The Council have been providing a number of organisations with financial support for various communities during this crisis, as a result of the Council's Community Response Fund. Chester and District Federation for the Blind are providing the ‘At your door' service (funded by the aforementioned Community Response Fund). The project is outlined below:

At Your Door

Begins with a referral either from a professional or a self-referral from someone who has received a leaflet or heard about CDFB via word of mouth.



CDFB then match the individual up with a volunteer telephone befriender who will call several times a week. The idea is to provide emotional support. The befrienders call again at the weekend to see if anything is needed (shopping, prescriptions, electricity and gas etc). The individual will give a detailed list of their requirements. Those lists are emailed to CDFB to be collated. CDFB shop and deliver, thereby giving practical support.

For those people with no money, CDFB provide emergency boxes free of charge.

CDFB offer talking books and paperbacks on loan. These are delivered to the door with shopping, or independently, and collected.

Sometimes, when people are feeling really down or if they are new to CDFB and feeling nervous, the CDFB will take the charity bus to people's homes and introduce themselves from a distance.

CDFB collect and deliver medication.

CDFB are able to provide transport for hospital visits and will undertake any serious requests within reason.



The contact details on Chester and District Federation for Blind People can be found on our Live Well Cheshire West website here.

Vision Support Charity have also been providing support, again with support from the Community Response Fund - including information on welfare and other rights, digital inclusion, accessible information support services, independent living assistance, home visits, and community information services. These can all be found here.

Aside from these organisations, CWaC also have dedicated pages regarding support for Blind and visually impaired people during COVID 19 on the Live Well Cheshire West pages here.

Services are grouped together by what they provide, however, it is also very easy to search for visually impaired specific services, as well as organisations offering relay services in accessible formats, such as Deafness Support Network.

If you require any clarification regarding the above, or have any further questions regarding provisions for people who are Blind, have visual impairments, or any other disability or health condition, then please do not hesitate to contact me via email - cornel.hrisca-munn@cheshirewestandchester.gov.

