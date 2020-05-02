Elephant Live Lockdown Lounge Tonight on Instagram

Published: 2nd May 2020 11:43

If you're a fan of Elephant Lounge Music Nights and feel you've been missing them, here's a treat.

Tonight, Saturday 2 May, you can tune in to a live music event featuring talented guitar player and vocalist Harry Smethurst.

It's kicking off at 7pm on the Elephant Collective Instagram feed here.

If you really want to make a night of it, why not order an Elephant Bank Pizza and a couple of beers via JustEat? Yum...

Happy Saturday!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.