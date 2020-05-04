The Many Miles of May with Jess Weaver

Published: 4th May 2020 07:54

Regular readers will be aware that young Neston resident Jess Weaver has, for several years now, taken on a cycling challenge each May.

Usually taking place on the last bank holiday weekend of the month, Jess started out on her tricycle back in 2015, pedalling to raise money in memory of her baby sister Georgina, sadly passed away on May 31st 2014 from a rare condition, Tracheal Agenesis, at just 5 days old.

She graduated to two wheels the following year and has raised an incredible £20,000 for Alder Hey Hospital since.

This year Jess was due to take on her biggest bike ride yet, cycling 50 miles from the pier at Llandudno back to home in Neston. Llockdown restrictions put paid to that, but Jess refused to be defeated. Instead, she has pledged to clock up as many miles as she can during her one hour of exercise every day, in a challenge she calls 'The Many Miles of May'.

She's set an ambitious target of raising £1500 this year - if you would like to show her your support, please visit her fundraising page here. As Jess herself says - every £1 helps.

Keep those wheels turning Jess, you can do it!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.