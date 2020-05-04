Thumbs Up For the Willaston Sewing Bees

Published: 4th May 2020 08:19

A group of talented residents of Willaston have been busy making scrubs and face masks for local doctors' surgeries.

Items have been made out of duvets and bed sheets donated by local people. Deliveries have so far been made to surgeries in Willaston and Neston, and the work continues.

Here, Dr Hamilton from Willaston Surgery shows just how happy she and other staff are with the hand made scrubs:

