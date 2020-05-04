  • Bookmark this page

Christian Aid Week is Coming Up and the Neston Committee Would Appreciate Your Support

Author: Rob Ward, for Neston & District Christian Aid Published: 4th May 2020 10:00

Neston & District Christian Aid are appealing for your generosity during this year's Christian Aid Week, taking place from 10-16 May.

Christian Aid appeal from the Neston & District committee

The coronavirus has reminded us all that we are part of the whole wide world and we all depend on one another, both here and abroad. It hardly needs saying that Christian Aid is being faced with huge needs in developing countries arising from this pandemic, which knows no boundaries. The consequences of the virus are dreadful here at home - just imagine how much grimmer they will be in countries with few resources.

In May we would normally have the annual house-to-house collection, and people in the Neston area are always generous; last year you gave a wonderful total of over £5,700.

Obviously the lock-down means that we cannot do the collection this year, at the very time when your donations will be sorely needed by those who have so little. So please, would you still make your contribution in support of the Christian Aid Week appeal?

We appreciate that some people have suddenly lost their income, and cannot donate this year. But if you are still collecting your salary or pension, and not spending money in cafes, restaurants and other activities, perhaps you will feel able to be extra generous this year.

John Edwards, our new Treasurer, has set up a page where you can donate online here.

If you can Gift Aid your donation that would help even more - the website makes it easy to do so. Alternatively you can donate by phone - 0207 523 2269.

Thank you for your generosity.

There will be a Virtual Christian Aid Week Service on Sunday 10th May at 6.30 pm, led by Rev. Alan Dawson on the Neston Parish Church YouTube channel here. The theme will be the drought in Kenya.

