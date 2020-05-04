Cheshire Libraries Host Events to Commemorate VE Day

Published: 4th May 2020 10:51

This Friday, 8 May, is the 75th anniversary of VE Day. It's also a Bank Holiday - not that many of us will notice the difference!

Cheshire West and Chester Counci have already announced what they're doing to mark the occasion and have encouraged residents to hold their own lockdown celebrations.

We're also aware that some streets in Neston are organising celebrations - albeit respecting the distancing guidelines. Please do send us your photos after your event.

Now it's the turn of Cheshire west Libraries, with Cheshire West Museums and Archives. They've created a programme of activities and events for you to get involved in, virtually.

Helen Neal, Locality Librarian, explains: "There's craft activities for all the family including making VE Day medals and peg planes (we hope these will be conversation starters for younger ones).

"We've everything you need for your VE Day ‘Stay at home' parties, including how to make bunting and VE Day flags, to decorate your homes. We've even got tutorials on how to make delicious treats to eat, including jam tarts and scones.

"There are photo stories every day, a poignant reminder of what life was like during the war. On VE Day itself, we've music from the Doodlebugs to sing along to (you may recognise Eric from Paradise Lodge), poetry readings, a reading by Emma Stuart from her book 'What did you do in the war', Deva and a short talk about Victory in Europe and the celebrations that followed, by local historian Owen Powell."

The programme is all going out online (via social media including Facebook here) and has been designed to fit around other national events such as Churchill's speech at 3pm and the Queen's speech at 9pm on VE Day itself.

Here is the programme in full (don't worry if you've missed something, the videos will remain online all week and beyond, so you can still take part):

Monday 4 May

10.30am - VE Day Medals

Create your own VE Day medals from cardboard and paper

1pm - VE Day Photo Stories

Find out the story behind one of the wartime photos from the Cheshire Image Bank

Tuesday 5 May

10.30am - Peg Planes

Make your own WW2 plane from a clothes peg!

1pm - VE Day Photo Stories

Find out the story behind one of the wartime photos from the Cheshire Image Bank

Wednesday 6 May

10.30am - Make Do and Mend Bunting

Create some colourful bunting to decorate your home, ready for your 'stay at home' party

1pm - VE Day Photo Stories

Find out the story behind one of the wartime photos from the Cheshire Image Bank

Thursday 7 May

10.30am & 10.45am - Jam Tarts and Scones

Learn how to make some tasty treats for your garden party

1pm - VE Day Photo Stories

Find out the story behind one of the wartime photos from the Cheshire Image Bank

Friday 8 May

10.30am - VE Day Flag

Start off the day's celebrations by making a VE Day flag to wave

11.15am & 2.30pm VE Day Poetry

Library staff will be reading wartime poems to commemorate the anniversary

1pm & 1.15pm - Sing-along

We're joined by one half of the Doodlebugs - sing along to some uplifting wartime songs.

2pm - What Did You Do in the War, Deva?

Listen to author Emma Stuart reading from her book, as part of our #Whatareyoureading series

4pm - VE Day Talk by historian Owen Powell

A talk about Victory in Europe and how we celebrated.

A montage of VE Day Photos, courtesy of Cheshire Record Office Flickr page, will be available throughout the day on Friday 8 May.

