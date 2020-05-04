  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
VE Day Afternoon Tea Available From Neston's Blue Bicycle

Published: 4th May 2020 11:22

Thanks to The Blue Bicycle in Neston, you can celebrate VE Day Bank Holiday weekend from the safety of your own home with a fabulous red, white and blue afternoon tea - straight from their kitchen to your front door!

The Blue Bicycle - VE Day Afternoon Tea

Available for delivery on Friday 8th, Saturday 9th or Sunday 10th May - there is limited availability, so please order quickly to avoid disappointment (last orders Weds 6th May, 9pm)

Each delivery will include a variety of sandwiches, sausage rolls, scones and cakes.

Plus....

The Blue Bicycle has teamed up with Neston based Chrysalis Fabrics to bring you beautiful handmade fabric bunting, which will bring a touch of cheer to gardens across Neston and Wirral this summer. Available in lengths of two and four meters, bespoke orders can also be taken. Guaranteed to bring a touch of joy this summer!

For more details and to place your order, visit The Blue Bicycle website here.

The Blue Bicycle - VE Day Afternoon Tea

