VE Day Afternoon Tea Available From Neston's Blue Bicycle

Published: 4th May 2020 11:22

Thanks to The Blue Bicycle in Neston, you can celebrate VE Day Bank Holiday weekend from the safety of your own home with a fabulous red, white and blue afternoon tea - straight from their kitchen to your front door!

Available for delivery on Friday 8th, Saturday 9th or Sunday 10th May - there is limited availability, so please order quickly to avoid disappointment (last orders Weds 6th May, 9pm)

Each delivery will include a variety of sandwiches, sausage rolls, scones and cakes.

Plus....

The Blue Bicycle has teamed up with Neston based Chrysalis Fabrics to bring you beautiful handmade fabric bunting, which will bring a touch of cheer to gardens across Neston and Wirral this summer. Available in lengths of two and four meters, bespoke orders can also be taken. Guaranteed to bring a touch of joy this summer!

For more details and to place your order, visit The Blue Bicycle website here.

