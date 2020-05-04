Police Investigate Building Site Burglary in Neston

Published: 4th May 2020 14:57

A building site on Cross Street in Neston was broken into some time during the week ending Saturday 2 May.

Photo by Terri Binns

The site is where the former A Whiteway & Sons wood yard on the corner of Cross Street and Park Street, is in the process of a conversion to two residential apartments.

Thieves broke into an internal secured unit on the site and took six boxes of ridge tile fixing kits.

If anyone has any information to offer the police, please call 101 or report online here.

