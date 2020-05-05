A Plea From Neston Parish Church

Author: Terry Abel Published: 5th May 2020 08:05

Church Warden Terry Abel has issued a plea to residents on behalf of the Parish Church of St Mary and St Helen.







May I request all visitors to the Parish Church Graves or just walking through, that you please take your waste, rubbish and dog poo home or deposit it in public waste bins. The green and grey bins in the churchyard are now overflowing and there could be a risk of a health hazard.

The bins are normally taken to the (currently closed) Neston Recycling Centre and emptied by myself and other volunteer staff, who are at present under lockdown and not permitted by the Diocese to carry out our normal duties.

Thank you for your understanding.

Terry Abel

Church Warden

Useful Link: During the coronavirus crisis, Rev Alan Dawson is conducting church services vis the Neston Parish Church YouTube channel here.

