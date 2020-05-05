Talking Newspaper is a Local News Lifeline for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Author: Mike Shipman Published: 5th May 2020 08:25

For over 40 years the Ellesmere Port & Neston Talking Newspaper has been keeping local blind and visually impaired people in touch with local news, and helping them feel more at one with their sighted neighbours.

Ellesmere Port & Neston Talking Newspaper - Jan Hobday listens with Laurie

The Covid-19 pandemic threatened to bring this to a standstill. Volunteers could no longer meet weekly to record a digest of local news, produce multiple copies on USB sticks and then dispatch them via plastic pouches to upwards of 100 listeners for them to be played on the digital listening machines provided to them.

Thankfully a way has been found for the show to go on!

Recording now in volunteers' homes, with digital files emailed to their technical manager for processing, the Talking Newspaper is being made available by phone and accessible player so that local blind people may once again know what is happening locally.

The Talking Newspaper may be heard at https://listen.talking-news.info/ellesmere-port/ or on the phone by calling 0330 22 33 452. It's also available on Amazon Echo's Alexa via My Talking Newspaper - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Talking-Newspaper-Services-Ltd-My/dp/B0798S22FS

It is hoped that the TN's magazine section will also be reintroduced shortly.

Neston area readers of AboutMyArea who would like to volunteer to help with the Ellesmere Port and Neston Talking Newspaper, or who want more information, should contact Mike Shipman on Michael.L.Shipman@ntlworld.com

