Get Involved With Hedgehog Awareness Week

Published: 5th May 2020 09:05

The University of Liverpool's hedgehog friendly campus team at Ness Gardens are running a programme of online activity during Hedgehog Awareness Week.

Throughout the week, you can enter a Craft Competition. Make whatever you like, on a hedgehog theme, and send a photo of your creation to nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk or via Twitter @HogLiv.

On Tuesday 5th May on Ness Gardens social media channels (Facebook Twitter and Instagram), there's a Family Event at 11am - Edwin the Hedgehog tells us how to help hedgehogs. Hedgehog themed crafts will also be available. Then at 4.30pm, join Ness Gardens for an Instagram Live with Nessie's Nature Notebook, where they'llwill be talking about all things hedgehog.

On Wednesday 6th May, a short film will be released, showing simple ways that we can all make our gardens more hedgehog friendly.

Finally, on Friday 8th May, there will be a virtual Q&A posted, along with a short film showing how to use tunnels to survey hedghogs in your garden.

Please keep an eye out for articles, blogs and information being shared across the week. All films and activities will be released via our Twitter fed and Ness Botanic Gardens website and social media channels.

