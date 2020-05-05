Neston Rotary Club - Delivering to the Vulnerable

Published: 5th May 2020 13:18

Trevor Irvin has written in with an update on Neston Rotary Club's involvement with prescription deliveries for vulnerable residents around the Neston area, which has been organised by Ellesmere Port & Neston Community Transport.

Trevor Irvin & his wife Jane starting their prescription deliveries to vulnerable residents in Neston, Parkgate & Thornton Hough

Members of Neston Rotary Club have completed the first month of prescription deliveries to vulnerable residents. On Thursdays and Fridays of each week we delivered 417 prescriptions in and around Neston, Parkgate, Burton and Thornton Hough. Even as far afield as Brimstage! We are now being joined by volunteers from Willaston & South Wirral Rotary Club. A big thank you to their incoming president for 2020-21, Fiona Mosley.

Thanks also to Guy Barker of EP&NCT for organising everything with Boots and Cubbins and the work he is doing with other volunteers. Our biggest thank you is to residents who have stayed home, kept themselves safe, the community safe and the NHS safe.

Rotary is the biggest voluntary service organisation in the World with 1.2 million members. Rotary is an inclusive organisation, non political and non religious so members are very welcome from all areas and all walks of life.

If you are interested in what we do and would to like to know more please contact me by either email or phone, my contact details are below.

Trevor Irvin

President, Neston Rotary Club

e trevor_irvin@mac.com

m 07525171806

