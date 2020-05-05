  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Rotary Club - Delivering to the Vulnerable

Published: 5th May 2020 13:18

Trevor Irvin has written in with an update on Neston Rotary Club's involvement with prescription deliveries for vulnerable residents around the Neston area, which has been organised by Ellesmere Port & Neston Community Transport.

Neston Rotary ClubTrevor Irvin & his wife Jane starting their prescription deliveries to vulnerable residents in Neston, Parkgate & Thornton Hough

Members of Neston Rotary Club have completed the first month of prescription deliveries to vulnerable residents. On Thursdays and Fridays of each week we delivered 417 prescriptions in and around Neston, Parkgate, Burton and Thornton Hough. Even as far afield as Brimstage! We are now being joined by volunteers from Willaston & South Wirral Rotary Club. A big thank you to their incoming president for 2020-21, Fiona Mosley.

Thanks also to Guy Barker of EP&NCT for organising everything with Boots and Cubbins and the work he is doing with other volunteers. Our biggest thank you is to residents who have stayed home, kept themselves safe, the community safe and the NHS safe.

Rotary is the biggest voluntary service organisation in the World with 1.2 million members. Rotary is an inclusive organisation, non political and non religious so members are very welcome from all areas and all walks of life.

If you are interested in what we do and would to like to know more please contact me by either email or phone, my contact details are below.

Trevor Irvin
President, Neston Rotary Club

e trevor_irvin@mac.com
m 07525171806

For help, advice, information and a list of local businesses delivering food and other products, download the Neston Life app, free, from your usual app store.

SIGN UP FOR NESTON NEWS

- a weekly emailed snapshot of everything that is happening locally

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies