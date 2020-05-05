Parkgate Resident Remembers Family Members on VE Day

Published: 5th May 2020 16:18

Gail Wilson, a resident of Parkgate, says she and husband Roy will be hanging out the bunting for the VE celebrations this week.

"As well as the Union flag, we will be flying American flags in remembrance of my Dad's four elder siblings who all served in WW2.

"My Dad was desperate to join up too, but was too young."

Gail has kindly shared these photos with us.

Hollis Powell

Marylou and Wayland Powell

Dorothy Powell

