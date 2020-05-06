  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Have You Seen George? Missing From Liverpool Road in Neston

Published: 6th May 2020 07:15

This is George. He's been missing from home for around two months now. He was last seen around Liverpool Road.

George

His owner says he is quite feral and prefers to be outside so he's usually not home a lot. He usually visits another lady's house on Liverpool Road, but has not been seen by her since the beginning of March.

George has very distinctive features:very long and fluffy black/brown and white fur, green eyes and when last seen he was wearing a red collar.  He is chipped and neutered.

George's owner, Laura, would really like to hear from anyone who has seen him. If you've taken him in, she would just appreciate knowing he is safe and being looked after.

If you have any information, please call Laura on 07513 570841.

 

Comments

