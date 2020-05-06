  • Bookmark this page

Neston Lads in Lockdown Kickaround

Published: 6th May 2020 09:13

At first, hearing that 26 regulars from the Royal Oak in Little Neston had taken part in a football kickaround in lockdown, people might be horrified at the clear breach of distancing guidelines.

However, this was no ordinary kickaround....it was all done through the magic of video, and toilet rolls.

Royal Oak Lockdown Kickaround

Another great example of Neston residents finding ways to keep themselves and others amused!

You can view the video in full on YouTube here.

Meanwhile...a few more screenshots:

Royal Oak Lockdown Kickaround

Royal Oak Lockdown Kickaround

Royal Oak Lockdown Kickaround

Royal Oak Lockdown Kickaround

Royal Oak Lockdown Kickaround

Royal Oak Lockdown Kickaround

Royal Oak Lockdown Kickaround

 

