The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Cheshire West Cabinet Meeting Will Address Coronavirus Response

Published: 6th May 2020 11:57

Cheshire West and Chester Council's cabinet meeting on Wednesday 13 May will discuss its existing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and priorities for recovery going forward.

The meeting will take place virtually, with members of the public invited to watch.

Cllr Louise GittinsCouncillor Louise Gittins, Counci Leader and member for Little Neston.

Papers for the meeting include a comprehensive report from Chief Executive of the Council, Andrew Lewis and Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins.

The report covers, in extensive detail, the Council's response to the crisis, measures put in place to run and protect its services to residents and businesses, funding issues, collaborative working with communities and council businesses and more. 

You can access the paper in the agenda pack here (go to page 15 onwards). At the beginning of that agenda pack there are instructions on how to watch the meeting, which takes place on Wednesday 13 May at 10am.

 

 

