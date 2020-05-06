Call Out for Future Students to Share Their Stories

Published: 6th May 2020 16:39

Neston-based BBC journalist Lindsey Prosser is researching for a piece about students and Universities and what the future may hold post-COVID.

She would like to hear from students who are due to start University this September - are you still intending to go, are you deferring, are you still undecided?

If you are interested in taking part, please email lindsey.prosser@bbc.co.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.