  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Coffee Lovers Rejoice! The Elephant Van Is Coming To Your Rescue

Published: 7th May 2020 20:09

How much have you missed your freshly made coffee, served by a qualified barista and decorated with one of those lovely little patterns on top?

It's just not the same when you make it at home, is it?  Fret no more, help is at hand!

From this Friday, the Elephant Collective Espresso Van will be parked up behind Elephant Lounge in Parkgate between 11am and 3pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays initially, to see how things go.

Elephant Coffee from the Van!

A single member of staff will be serving coffee and other hot drinks, they will be kitted out in all the essential protection gear and a queuing system with distancing measures will be in place to assure the safety of all customers and the staff.

Hallelujah, a sign of the good old days peeping over the parapet...enjoy!

Elephant Lounge
The Parade
Parkgate
CH64 6SB

Remember, if you're also missing the fabulous Elephant Bank pizzas, you can now order them for delivery to your home, via JustEat.

Instagram

Facebook

Neston Life

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies