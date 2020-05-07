Coffee Lovers Rejoice! The Elephant Van Is Coming To Your Rescue

Published: 7th May 2020 20:09

How much have you missed your freshly made coffee, served by a qualified barista and decorated with one of those lovely little patterns on top?

It's just not the same when you make it at home, is it? Fret no more, help is at hand!

From this Friday, the Elephant Collective Espresso Van will be parked up behind Elephant Lounge in Parkgate between 11am and 3pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays initially, to see how things go.

A single member of staff will be serving coffee and other hot drinks, they will be kitted out in all the essential protection gear and a queuing system with distancing measures will be in place to assure the safety of all customers and the staff.

Hallelujah, a sign of the good old days peeping over the parapet...enjoy!

Elephant Lounge

The Parade

Parkgate

CH64 6SB

Remember, if you're also missing the fabulous Elephant Bank pizzas, you can now order them for delivery to your home, via JustEat.

